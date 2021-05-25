Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLCO. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Shares of MLCO opened at $17.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,219 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,896,000 after buying an additional 2,334,920 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $32,965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,713,000 after buying an additional 1,287,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

