Medtronic (MDT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDT stock opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

