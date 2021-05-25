Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.690-14.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE MED traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $323.91. 1,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.16. Medifast has a 12 month low of $93.89 and a 12 month high of $330.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

