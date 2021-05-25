MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 140 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $96,527,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $45,777,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average of $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

