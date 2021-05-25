MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.54.

NYSE BA traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $239.99. 399,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,204,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average of $223.50. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.24 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

