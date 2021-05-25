MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 1,924 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 228,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. 171,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

