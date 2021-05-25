MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $384.43. 34,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.28 and a 200-day moving average of $362.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.