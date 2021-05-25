MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $154,000 Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 477.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 163,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 591.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Shares of SPH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. 540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,508. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.

SPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.