MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. 351,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,359,465. The company has a market cap of $221.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

