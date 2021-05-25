Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.40 million.
Shares of MEC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. 155,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $382.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 0.62.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.
