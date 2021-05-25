Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.40 million.

Shares of MEC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. 155,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $382.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

MEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

