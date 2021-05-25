Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $34.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTDR. Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Matador Resources stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Matador Resources by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72,833 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

