Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $372.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.