Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.