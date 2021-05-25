Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.24.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.27. 314,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,805. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $183.84 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.