Mark N. Tompkins Sells 10,243 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 10,243 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $23,046.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $91,921.22.

NASDAQ:AMST remained flat at $$2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 75,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,882. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amesite during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

