Mark N. Tompkins Sells 10,243 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 10,243 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $23,046.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $91,921.22.
NASDAQ:AMST remained flat at $$2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 75,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,882. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.06.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
