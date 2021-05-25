Mariner LLC Sells 16,093 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,093 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $387.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

