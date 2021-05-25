Mariner LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,729 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $28,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.36.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.