Mariner LLC Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Paychex worth $21,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $93.99. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.