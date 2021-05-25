Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

