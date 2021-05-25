Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,865,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $169,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

