MANTRA DAO Achieves Market Cap of $50.77 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $50.77 million and $17.90 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.50 or 0.00948711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.78 or 0.10106627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 294,613,235 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.