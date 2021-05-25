Malaga Cove Capital LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Asana by 2,995.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Asana by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 37,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

ASAN stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of -24.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

