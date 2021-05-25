Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $560.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce $560.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $563.36 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $460.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.72.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

