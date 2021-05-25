Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) versus Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Head to Head Analysis

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xencor has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Xencor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 3 6 0 2.67 Xencor 1 0 7 0 2.75

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $168.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.20%. Xencor has a consensus price target of $51.13, suggesting a potential upside of 30.32%. Given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xencor.

Profitability

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Xencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.18% -66.02% Xencor -51.29% -11.11% -9.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Xencor shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Xencor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Xencor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$202.24 million ($13.09) -9.60 Xencor $122.69 million 18.62 -$69.33 million ($1.21) -32.42

Xencor has higher revenue and earnings than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Xencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xencor beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies. It is also developing Tidutamab that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; XmAb564 to treat Autoimmune diseases; XmAb819 for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; and XmAb306/RO7310729, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company provides Monjuvi for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Ultomiris to treat adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and AIMab7195 to reduce blood serum levels of IgE, which mediates allergic responses and allergic disease. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, MorphoSys AG, NestlÃ© S.A., Novartis AG, INmune Bio, Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc., Atreca, Inc., and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Xencor, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.