Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. 11,804,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,132,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

