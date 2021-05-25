Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.63.
Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. 11,804,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,132,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.
In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
