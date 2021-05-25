Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 6,725 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 109.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.