Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $269.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

