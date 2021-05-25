Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 2,013 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 207.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 10,044.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.33.

Okta stock opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.65 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

