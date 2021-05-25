Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

Shares of LUNMF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,494. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.88. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

