Loser Coin (LOWB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 57.3% against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00057077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00363646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00181465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003890 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.48 or 0.00823342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

