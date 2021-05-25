Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.58. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

