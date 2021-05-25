Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 15,630 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,630 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

In other Consolidated Communications news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $726.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.