Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

Shares of FDS opened at $328.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $279.01 and a one year high of $365.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

