Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,646 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 896,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,978,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,072,000 after acquiring an additional 335,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

