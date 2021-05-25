Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STL opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.