Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Neenah worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Neenah by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Neenah during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Neenah during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Neenah during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah stock opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $931.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

