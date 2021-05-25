Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of RIDE opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

