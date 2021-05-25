Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 13,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $92.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Loncor Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

