LockTrip 24 Hour Volume Reaches $327,058.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for about $6.73 or 0.00017735 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $100.62 million and $327,058.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

