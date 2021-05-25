LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LivaNova in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $82.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

