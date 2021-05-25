Liquity USD (LUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $807,147.00

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $807,147.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

