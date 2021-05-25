Linker Coin (LNC) Market Capitalization Hits $5.52 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $5,101.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00068336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.41 or 0.00949275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.99 or 0.09929680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.