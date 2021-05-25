LGCY Network (LGCY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $475,157.00

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $41.75 million and approximately $475,157.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00068360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.00944206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.62 or 0.09847153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,592,497 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.