LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $12,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,503.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LC opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.78. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

