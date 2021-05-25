Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Down 4.9%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.85 and last traded at $36.85. 9,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 424,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. Equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $47,570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 890,832 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $24,523,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,851,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,141,000 after purchasing an additional 783,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

