Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Generac by 86.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,731. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $310.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.47 and a 200 day moving average of $279.52. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.72 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

