Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.77%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

