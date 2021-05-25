Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of SWIM opened at $29.59 on Monday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

In other Latham Group news, CMO Joel Richard Culp purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last three months.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

