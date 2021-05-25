Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:LGO opened at $14.06 on Monday. Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the Maracas Menchen Mine, which is located in Bahia, Brazil; Campo Alegre, an iron vanadium property located in Bahia, Brazil; Currais Novos, a tungsten project located in Brazil.

