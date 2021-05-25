Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Paul F. Folino Sells 4,000 Shares

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Paul F. Folino sold 4,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $21,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,468 shares in the company, valued at $142,397.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LTRX opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $159.21 million, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lantronix by 84.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 496,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lantronix by 13.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lantronix by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

